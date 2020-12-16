Left Menu
Maharashtra reports 4,304 new COVID-19 cases to take tally to 18,80,893; toll rises to 48,434 as 95 more patients die: Official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:02 IST
Latest News

India's 'invisible' women hope for recognition at farmers protests

Legions of women have trekked to Indias capital to join massive protests against agricultural reforms, hoping not only to protect their livelihoods but also win visibility as farmers.About 75 of rural women in India who work full-time are ...

DRI seizes 1863.630 kg ganja worth Rs 2.95 crore; 2 persons held

The Directorate of RevenueIntelligence DRI has seized 1863.630 kg of ganja worth Rs2.95 crore from a truck and arrested two persons in Patnadistrict, an official said on WednesdayActing on specific information, a DRI team on Tuesdayintercep...

Czechs book up rapid-result COVID tests before Christmas reunions

Czechs on Wednesday scrambled to book free rapid-result COVID-19 tests, offered by the government to slow rising cases and give families a chance to meet at Christmas with less chance of passing on the virus. The scheme, using antigen tests...

French court finds accomplices to Charlie Hebdo attackers guilty

A French court found guilty on Wednesday 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris. Among the 14 was Hayat Boumeddiene, former p...
