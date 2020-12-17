Advance corporate tax mop-up jumps 49 per cent to Rs 1,09,506 crore in Q3: CBDT source.

... ...
... ...
Following are the top stories at 5 pm. NATION DEL28 LD INDOBANGLA India, Bangladesh ink 7 pacts restore cross-border rail link New Delhi In a reflection of their rapidly growing ties, India and Bangladesh on Thursday sealed seven agreements...
Sterling rallied to above 1.36, holding up to a 2-12 year high against a broadly struggling dollar on Thursday as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency.With just two weeks left to the end of a B...
European Union countries will begin inoculating people against the new coronavirus from Dec. 27, the head of the EU commission said on Thursday, assuming the EU regulator approves a vaccine.On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start a...
Garware Polyester GPL, the flagship company of specialty polyester manufacturer Garware Group, on Thursday said it has commenced production of paint protection films PPFs for automobile paint protection, which is expected to contribute an i...