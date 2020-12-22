Left Menu
There has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:05 IST
Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

AstraZeneca gets DCGI nod for asthma drug

Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Tuesday said it has received marketing authorisation for an asthma drug from the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI. The company has received approval from the DCGI for Fasenra Benralizumab solution for in...

Board exams not to be conducted till February next year, decision on examination schedule to be taken later: Education Min Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Board exams not to be conducted till February next year, decision on examination schedule to be taken later Education Min Ramesh Pokhriyal....

MP: Destitute musician shifted to govt shelter home in Indore

A 76-year-old musician living in a state of destitution was shifted to a government-run shelter home by the administration in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district, an official said on Tuesday. Former orchestra operator Prabhat Chatterjee, who wa...

Sebi plans to rope in agency to conduct risk assessment of IT infra

Capital markets regulator Sebi is looking to rope in an agency for performing in-depth risk assessment of its information technology IT infrastructure. The risk assessment needs to include identification of foreseeable threats, assessment o...
