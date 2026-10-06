Olympian cleared in vandalism case seeks watchdog probes of Trump's Reflecting Pool project

Lawyers for a former US Olympian accused and then cleared of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool demanded on Tuesday that two government watchdogs investigate the botched renovation of the Washington landmark by President Donald Trump's ‌administration and the now-dismissed criminal case. Attorneys for David Hearn, a three-time US Olympic canoeist, urged the US Interior Department's inspector general to examine the flawed installation of an "American flag blue" liner at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool beginning in May. They also asked the US Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the case accusing Hearn of destruction of property, which prosecutors dropped weeks after securing ‌an indictment.

The prosecution of Hearn in July came as Trump blamed alleged vandals for algae blooms and peeling liner in the Reflecting Pool despite evidence that mistakes by a ‌government contractor hired by his administration caused the issues. The troubled renovation of the pool, which stretches about 2,000 feet (610 meters) along a portion of Washington's National Mall, became a political flashpoint over Trump's efforts to remake Washington's landscape and his use of the criminal justice system against those he views as enemies.

Inspectors general act as independent oversight officials to look into potential abuse, waste and fraud within US government agencies. In a letter to the watchdog offices submitted ⁠on Tuesday, lawyers ​for Hearn alleged "incompetence and wrongdoing" in both the Justice ⁠Department and Interior Department.

"Anything less than a full and fair review would be a betrayal of your mission," the lawyers wrote. A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior alleged Hearn admitted to officers that he tampered ⁠with the pool, referring to a court document. The document includes no such admission, but cites a statement from a National Park Service employee, who told investigators that Hearn tugged at the pool lining.

A spokesperson for ​the Justice Department inspector general declined to comment. A Justice Department spokesperson said the inspector general's office operates independently "and makes its own decisions about what to review." Federal prosecutors have ⁠said in court documents that they became aware of more pervasive problems with the renovation project only after Hearn had been indicted.

Hearn was charged on July 2 with destroying a piece of the pool liner. The case quickly unraveled ⁠after ​prosecutors said documents from the Interior Department showed the damage was likely caused by a flawed installation by the contractor. US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro moved to dismiss the case on July 31, drawing a furious reaction from Trump, who appointed her to the post last year. A federal judge last week barred prosecutors from seeking new ⁠charges.

The letter from Hearn's lawyers alleges that prosecutors had evidence of the installation flaws at the time Hearn was charged, but went forward with the prosecution anyway. It further alleges that ⁠Pirro improperly sought to question a defense expert ⁠who was inspecting the pool during a July 17 site visit. The lawyers urged the Justice Department's inspector general to examine political pressure from Pirro and Trump to bring vandalism cases.

Trump ordered a refurbishment of the Reflecting Pool in time for July's 250th anniversary celebration of US independence. ‌The pool had to be drained ‌again following July 4 celebrations to repair widespread damage to its liner.