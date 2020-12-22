Left Menu
Maharashtra reports 3,106 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 19,02,458; 75 deaths push toll to 48,876: state health department.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:20 IST
