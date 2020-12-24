Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to also launch fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro on Dec 28: DMRC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:17 IST
PM to also launch fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro on Dec 28: DMRC.

PM to also launch fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro on Dec 28: DMRC.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to over 15 years in jail in one more terror financing case

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 15 and a half years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC o...

Logistics company Mudita signs MoU with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Logistics company Mudita Express Cargo said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with SpiceJet for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the countryIn a press release, Mudita stated it can turn around vaccine s...

SBI Life acquires 9 pc stake in Paisalo Digital for Rs 186.20 cr

SBI Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has acquired nearly 9 per cent stake in non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital for about Rs 186.20 crore through the open market. SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares e...

Just three truckers so far test positive for COVID-19 in queue to leave England

Britain said only three of 2,367 lorry drivers so far tested for COVID-19 were shown to be infected under an emergency testing regime that began this week to reopen the border with France and allow thousands of stranded truckers to return h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020