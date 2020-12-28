Left Menu
PM Modi says his govt has worked to unify services to help people;refers to measures like GST, FAStag cards, one nation, one ration card.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:42 IST
Latest News

PM Modi inaugurates India's first-ever driverless metro train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Indias first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metros Magenta Line and launched National Common Mobility Card on the Airport Express Line on Monday, via video conferencing. The inauguration of the first...

Athletics-After eclipsing 'mythological' Bubka, Duplantis eyes Tokyo gold

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis said his desire to better Sergey Bubkas outdoor mark kept him motivated in the 2020 season and after clearing 6.15m to eclipse the Ukrainian great in September the 21-year-old is aiming to go higher nex...

Mired in crises, North Korea's Kim to open big party meeting

Coronavirus restrictions that have limited his public appearances. Warning signals for his countrys fragile economy, which has been battered by pandemic-related border closings and natural disasters. The impending departure of a US presiden...

FOREX-Dollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package

The dollar largely shrugged off President Donald Trumps decision to relent on a threat to block a COVID-19 aid bill in thin trading on Monday with many investors on holiday. The pound hovered below a 2-12-year high in the Asian session foll...
