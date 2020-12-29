110 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths per million population have been reported in the last seven days, says Health ministry.

... ...
AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month protesting the three Central farm laws. Addressing a press conference, he said the deci...
Rising for the fourth straight session, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 73.42 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid heavy buying in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund inflows. A weaker greenback in the overseas market...
It was a herculean task to provide free food grains to over 80 crore poor people, and the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Ministry successfully implemented the task for eight months in a row as a COVID relief measure during t...
Biotech firm GNA Biosolutions said on Tuesday it has received emergency use approval from Germans health authority for its quick COVID-19 test that it says is as reliable as widely-used PCR tests but delivers results almost as quickly as an...