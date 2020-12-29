Delhi reports 703 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 fatalities; overall tally reaches more than 6.24 lakh infections, 10502 deaths: Authorities.

... ...
By Vishu Adhana When 2020 began, no one might have envisaged that it will be marred by unprecedented health crises that will bring the world to a standstill, overwhelm the health care systems, and lead to the suspension of cross-border trav...
Boeings 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on Tuesday after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month.American Airlines Flight 718 departed Miami around 1040 a.m. bound for New Yorks LaGuardia Airpor...
Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, as the positivity rate improved slightly to stand at 0.83 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to ...
Britain and Vietnam signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, Vietnamese state media reported, days before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union. The deal, which will for Britain replace the existing EU-Vietnam Free Tra...