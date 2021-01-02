Left Menu
Development News Edition

No. of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,50,183 while 99,06,387 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 10:03 IST
No. of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,50,183 while 99,06,387 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

No. of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,50,183 while 99,06,387 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink reappointed Burton manager

Burton Albion have reappointed former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager to replace Jake Buxton, who was dismissed following Tuesdays 4-3 home defeat by Wigan Athletic, the League One third-tier clu...

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020; trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn: Commerce Min data.

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020 trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn Commerce Min data....

S Korea extends distancing rules for 2 weeks

South Korea is extending stringent distancing rules for two more weeks as authorities seek to suppress a viral resurgence, while confirming its first case of an apparently more contagious coronavirus variant detected in South Africa. Health...

Natarajan has skills to succeed but not sure whether he can do it regularly in Tests, says Warner

David Warner is very happy for his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Thangarasu Natarajans Test call-up but he is not sure if the Tamil Nadu left-arm seamer can consistently hit one length, over after over, in the traditional format. Natarajan, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021