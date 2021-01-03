Delhi records 424 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in over seven months; death toll 10,585 with 14 more fatalities: Authorities.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday felicitated railway police constable Sujitkumar Nikam whose presence of mind at Dahisar station saved a 60-year-old commuter from being crushed under a local train. On Friday, passenger Ganp...
Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of the state-run SAIL, on Sunday said it has registered an impressive performance in 2020, despite the COVID-19 challenges and set records monthly hot metal production of 4,06,397 tonnes and crude steel output o...
The government on Sunday invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU BEML. Govt has issued the PIMEOI for disinvestment of 26 per cent equity share capital of BEM...
In Washingtons months-long political slugfest over who should get aid to counter the financial damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, there was at least one clear loser local government.In the midst of cutbacks in workforce and emergency servic...