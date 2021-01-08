Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid continuing protests by farmers against three agri laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:58 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid continuing protests by farmers against three agri laws.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid continuing protests by farmers against three agri laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Take Five: The great reflation

1BIDEN BET One trade is gripping markets in the early days of 2021 reflation - nowhere more evident than in bonds, where U.S. 10-year Treasury yields topped 1 on Georgias Senate runoff results.Betting on a fiscal boost under President-elect...

Freezing Madrid braces for heaviest snowfall in decades

Spains capital Madrid and much of the neighbouring region of Castilla-La Mancha were on high alert on Friday for what meteorologists expect to be the heaviest snowfall in decades, brought by the Storm Philomena. Such events are rare in the ...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurates 26th Kolkata International Film Festival, allows full occupancy of cinema halls with COVID safety protocols in place.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurates 26th Kolkata International Film Festival, allows full occupancy of cinema halls with COVID safety protocols in place....

UP: Petrol pump employees robbed on Greater Noida road

Two petrol pump employees on their way to a bank in Greater Noida were robbed off their cash by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men who also took away their scooter, police said on Friday.The cash, estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh, was in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021