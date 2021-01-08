Govt hopeful union leaders will come with alternatives to discuss in next round of talks on Jan 15; No question of repeal of laws: Tomar.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Five days prior to the Presidential election in Uganda, several campaigners from the opposition party of Bobi Wine have been held in military barracks. The Presidential candidate himself has been arrested several times while campaigning for...
A giant sinkhole opened Friday in the parking lot of a hospital in Naples, Italy, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering COVID-19 patients because the electricity was cut.Operations werent affected at the Hospita...
Zimbabwes central bank on Friday reversed a decision to force exporters, including mining companies, to sell a large portion of their dollar earnings if they were not used after 60 days. Severe foreign currency shortages are the clearest si...
Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued guidelines to all aircraft operators who plan to transport COVID-19 vaccines packed in dry ice to various parts of the country.If vaccines packed in dry ice is being transported in the passenger cabi...