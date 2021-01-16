Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country had been waiting impatiently for this day: PM Modi before launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 10:38 IST
Country had been waiting impatiently for this day: PM Modi before launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Country had been waiting impatiently for this day: PM Modi before launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

The outgoing Republican chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee asked the chief executives of five major U.S. tech firms to answer detailed questions about decisions to restrict or permanently ban accounts of conservative users. Senator R...

Malaysia takes WTO legal action against EU over palm biofuel curbs

Malaysia is taking legal action at the global trade watchdog against the European Union and member states France and Lithuania for restricting palm oil-based biofuels, the government said. The worlds second largest palm oil producer, which ...

Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight, arrivals to quarantine

Two coronavirus infections were reported on Saturday on a flight to the Australian Open, forcing two weeks of strict hotel quarantine for all the tennis players and entourage on board. The positive cases were recorded after the charter flig...

50 plus flights delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

More than 50 flights were delayed on Saturday morning due to dense fog at the Delhi airport, officials said. The thick blanket of fog reduced visibility to zero metres in the national capital on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021