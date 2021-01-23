Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas' will inspire hope and national pride: PM Modi.

PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:25 IST
Celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas' will inspire hope and national pride: PM Modi.

Celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas' will inspire hope and national pride: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bluehost Reviews 2021:Features, Pricing, Pros & Cons

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Bluehost is one of the most popular and largest web hosting solutions globally that currently powers over 2 million web...

Madhur Bhandarkar begins shoot of next 'India Lockdown'

National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday said he has commenced shoot of his next film India Lockdown.The director, known for films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal, Fashion, took to Instagram to share photos ...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee kicks off mega procession in Kolkata to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee kicks off mega procession in Kolkata to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary....

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm TOP STORIES DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES With 14,256 fresh cases, Indias COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,06,39,684 New Delhi With 14,256 fresh cases, Indias COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,06,39,684 on Saturday, whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021