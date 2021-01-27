We regret Red Fort incident and accept moral responsibility: Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on violence during farmers' tractor parade.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:29 IST
We regret Red Fort incident and accept moral responsibility: Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on violence during farmers' tractor parade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swaraj India
- Yogendra Yadav