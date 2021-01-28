Day not far when India will be known as big producer of defence equipment instead of as big market: PM Modi at NCC rally.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Without a clear end to Covid-19 pandemic in sight, 87 per cent of global consumers surveyed by consulting major Capgemini have said their safety and physical well-being alongside that of their families is best served through a personal vehi...
The immune systems T cells target a broad range of sites on the novel coronavirus, not just the spike protein which enables it to infect hosts, suggests a new study which says this may help the body counter variants of the virus.The researc...
A consignment containing over 50,000 doses of Made in India coronavirus vaccine reached Colombo on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said A dependable partner, a reliable friend. Made in India vaccines reach Sri Lanka now.After provid...
Manila The Philippines, January 28 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,169 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 519,575. The death toll rose to 10,552 after 71 mo...