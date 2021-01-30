Former TMC leaders including Rajib Banerjee and Baishali Dalmiya have joined BJP in Delhi, says party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
