Left Menu

Free cooking gas LPG scheme Ujjwala to be extended to 1 cr more beneficiaries: FM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:52 IST
Free cooking gas LPG scheme Ujjwala to be extended to 1 cr more beneficiaries: FM.

Free cooking gas LPG scheme Ujjwala to be extended to 1 cr more beneficiaries: FM.

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to Rs 5.54 lakh cr in FY'22 to push growth

To push growth via infrastructure creation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hiked the governments capital expenditure for FY 2021-22 by 34.5 percent to Rs 5.5 lakh crore.The governments planned capital expenditure for the curr...

Govt proposes to increase FDI cap in insurance sector to 74 pc

The government on Monday proposed to increase foreign direct investment FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent, a move aimed at attracting overseas players.In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a...

Agriculture credit target raised to Rs 16.5 lakh cr in 2021-22: FM.

Agriculture credit target raised to Rs 16.5 lakh cr in 2021-22 FM....

QUOTES-Myanmar's army seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy NLD party in early morning r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021