Free cooking gas LPG scheme Ujjwala to be extended to 1 cr more beneficiaries: FM.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy NLD party in early morning r...
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2021-22, that aims to shore up an economy badly-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The economy is projected to contract 7.7 in the current fiscal year, ...
The British government has ordered 40 million further doses of Valnevas COVID-19 vaccine candidate for 2022, the French drugmaker said on Monday.This brings Britains total orders to 100 million doses, while it retains options for a further ...
Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy NLD party in early morning r...