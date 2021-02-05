Allowing retail investors to G-sec market will not undermine flow of deposits to banks or mutual funds: RBI Guv.

... ...
Several people have been injured after a gas explosion in Memmingen in southern Germany, daily Bild reported on Friday, citing a police spokesman.The paper said a further explosion could not be ruled out. The Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper...
Paris France, February 5 ANISputnik AstraZeneca vaccine is due to become available for injections to the French population starting this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. The vaccine, developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharm...
Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings on Friday scrapped its beer alliance with a conglomerate linked to the Myanmar military after the army staged a coup deposing the democratically elected government earlier this week.The move effectively ...
The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear from March 8 in a hybrid manner, a combination of physical and virtual hearings, the pleas pertaining to the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. A five-...