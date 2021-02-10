There is lot of respect for farmers, that's why top ministers have been talking to them: PM Modi on farmers' protest.

... ...
Indian playing XI during the upcoming second Test in Chennai will at least have one change with Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped after a disappointing performance in the series opener opener against England. While...
Long-dated euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday after a 50-year bond sale by Spain in the previous session sparked some selling of long-dated bonds on fears that an increase in inflation could hurt this part of the market. Spa...
New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirMUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS, New Delhi, a mind-bending edutainment experience where guests enter the fascinating world of mental deception, has opened to the public on 10th February 2021. Situated on Connaught Place,...
Markets regulator Sebi is in the process of implementing a project on automation of inspections and surveillance of mutual funds, a move that will help in reducing the lag in recognition of violations, its chief Ajay Tyagi said.The Securiti...