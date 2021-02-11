Chinese side will keep its troop presence in North Bank area to east of Finger 8: Rajnath Singh on disengagement of troops in Pangong lake.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:20 IST
Chinese side will keep its troop presence in North Bank area to east of Finger 8: Rajnath Singh on disengagement of troops in Pangong lake.
