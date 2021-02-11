Implementation of disengagement agreement started Wednesday in North and South Bank of Pangong lake: Rajnath Singh on eastern Ladakh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:39 IST
Implementation of disengagement agreement started Wednesday in North and South Bank of Pangong lake: Rajnath Singh on eastern Ladakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bank of Pangong lake
- Rajnath Singh
- North and South
- Ladakh