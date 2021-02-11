Left activists clash with police in Kolkata's Esplanade area during march to state secretariat Nabanna, demanding jobs.

... ...
The European Union could sign a supply deal with Novavax this week or next for the U.S. companys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, two EU officials involved in the talks with the firm said. The EU concluded in December preliminary negotiations wi...
AstraZeneca expects to produce more than 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine - developed with Oxford University - this month, ramping up to more than 200 million a month by April, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday.Mene Pa...
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a holy dip at the Sangam in Allahabad on Mauni Amavasya and performed a puja. The Congress leader, who arrived here in the morning, reached the Sangam, a confluence of the Ga...
A leader of the Polish Womens Strike, the movement that has led mass nationwide protests against a near total abortion ban in Poland, has been charged with criminal felonies. Marta Lempart told The Associated Press on Thursday that she was ...