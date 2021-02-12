Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Tajikistan at 10:31 pm, tremors felt in north India: National Centre for Seismology in revised statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:26 IST
