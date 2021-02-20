Disha Ravi was part of Indian chapter of global conspiracy to defame India, create unrest in garb of farmers' protest: Police to Delhi court.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:32 IST
Disha Ravi was part of Indian chapter of global conspiracy to defame India, create unrest in garb of farmers' protest: Police to Delhi court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
