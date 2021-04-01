Sensex zooms 520.68 points to close at 50,029.83; Nifty rises 176.65 points to 14,867.35.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
The organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics started 10 days of testing Thursday for the hockey and other indoor venues.A curling mixed doubles competition was held at the refashioned Water Cube, where an ice surface has been laid ove...
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The skill intensive surgery ensures less complications and reduced post surgical stress for the patients SIMS Hospitals SRM Institutes for Medical Science Vadapalani, one of the leading multi-specialty h...
The ruling CPIM on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala of leaking personal data of Keralite voters to a foreign-based website by publishing the information from its IP address registered in Singap...
The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which will span 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital, began on Thursday.The inoculation drive is taking place at a time when coronavirus cases have again mounted in the last...