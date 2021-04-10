Left Menu

Negative RT-PCR report required for travellers arriving in Delhi from Maharashtra by air, 14-day quarantine for those without report: DDMA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:31 IST
Negative RT-PCR report required for travellers arriving in Delhi from Maharashtra by air, 14-day quarantine for those without report: DDMA.

Negative RT-PCR report required for travellers arriving in Delhi from Maharashtra by air, 14-day quarantine for those without report: DDMA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Charles says 'dear Papa' was 'very special'

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday paid tribute to his dear Papa, saying that he was a much loved and appreciated figure.Charles said his father, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99...

Uttar Pradesh records 48 more COVID-19 deaths, 12,787 fresh cases

With 48 more deaths, the coronavirus fatality count in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 9,085 as 12,787 new cases took the states infection count to 6,76,739, according to a government statement.Twenty-three deaths were reported from state capital ...

Maharashtra CM to meet task force before deciding on lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated imposition of lockdown in the state and will hold a meeting with the task force on Sunday before taking a decision. The Chief Minister, who convened an all-party meeting on t...

EC bans entry of politicians in violence-hit Cooch Behar for next 72 hrs

Invoking its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday put in place certain restrictions, including extending the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal after violence in Coo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021