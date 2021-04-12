Left Menu

Congress president Sonia Gandhi requests PM Narendra Modi to allow emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates having required clearances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:15 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi requests PM Narendra Modi to allow emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates having required clearances.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi requests PM Narendra Modi to allow emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates having required clearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP-ruled EDMC signed contract worth crores with blacklisted company, claims AAP

The AAP on Monday accused the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMC of signing a contract worth crores of rupees with a company blacklisted in 2010, a claim denied by the saffron party.The BJP alleged that it was the Aam Aadmi Par...

Mamata "clean bowled" in Nandigram, her "innings over" in Bengal: Modi

Invoking Constitution and B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday pilloried Mamata Banerjee over a TMC leader likening the scheduled castes in West Bengal to beggars and claimed she could not have made the seriously objectionable ...

Will stage dharna to protest EC's unconstitutional decision: Mamata Banerjee after poll banel bars her from campaigning for 24 hrs.

Will stage dharna to protest ECs unconstitutional decision Mamata Banerjee after poll banel bars her from campaigning for 24 hrs....

Soccer-Pochettino hoping PSG's home form will improve against Bayern

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is hoping his teams home form will match their away performances as they carry a 3-2 advantage against Bayern Munich into their Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Parc des Princes on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021