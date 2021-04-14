Left Menu

PM Modi to hold meeting with education minister, important officials on Wednesday to discuss issue of CBSE board exams: Sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:37 IST
PM Modi to hold meeting with education minister, important officials on Wednesday to discuss issue of CBSE board exams: Sources.

PM Modi to hold meeting with education minister, important officials on Wednesday to discuss issue of CBSE board exams: Sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Karnataka govt issues guidelines for Ramzan

The Karnataka government has issued a set of guidelines for Muslims to follow during the holy month of Ramzan, in view of growing coronavirus cases in the state.The government said the growing cases call for strict compliance of COVID-19 Ap...

Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'

Irans president has described Tehrans decision to enrich uranium up to 60 per cent after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site an answer to your evilness. President Hassan Rouhani made the comments Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting. He said You wa...

Beleaguered RR look to skipper Samson for inspiration against confident DC

Coming off a heart-breaking loss, a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals would hope for another inspirational knock from new skipper Sanju Samson in absence of an injured Ben Stokes when it faces a confident Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on W...

Norwegian Air to raise more money than planned, CEO says

Norwegian Air now aims to raise up to 6 billion crowns 711 million in fresh capital before emerging from bankruptcy protection next month, more than the 4.5 billion originally planned, the company said on Wednesday.We want to take a conserv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021