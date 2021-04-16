Left Menu

There is no restriction on inter-state movement of medical oxygen; states must ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles: MHA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:15 IST
There is no restriction on inter-state movement of medical oxygen; states must ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles: MHA.

There is no restriction on inter-state movement of medical oxygen; states must ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles: MHA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Stray dog burnt alive, case registered

Police have registered an offense against unidentified persons for allegedly burning a stray dog alive in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 20-year-old member of the Citizens f...

Matua votes to play crucial role in deciding fate of poll-bound West Bengal

As the West Bengal Assembly elections is on its fifth phase, the crucial Matua communitys or Namasudras votes that forms a major chunk of votes in the upcoming phases happens to be instrumental in deciding who comes into power in the state....

Mohan Bhagwat discharged from hospital in Nagpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, has been discharged from the Kingsway hospital in Nagpur where he was admitted. The team of attending doctors decided to discharge the RSS ch...

Greece says wants positive agenda with Turkey after ministers' spat

Greeces centre-right government said on Friday it wanted a positive agenda with Turkey despite differences, a day after Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias clashed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at a news conference in Ankara. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021