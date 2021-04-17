Left Menu

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation: Court sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

