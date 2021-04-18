Ex-PM Manmohan Singh writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says expansion of COVID vaccination programme big part of pandemic management.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:20 IST
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says expansion of COVID vaccination programme big part of pandemic management.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- COVID
- Manmohan Singh