Left Menu

MHA stresses on stricter enforcement of movement curb, prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets in UTs: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:24 IST
MHA stresses on stricter enforcement of movement curb, prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets in UTs: Officials.

MHA stresses on stricter enforcement of movement curb, prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets in UTs: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Show-cause notice to ayurvedic drugs firm for misleading claims related to COVID-19 treatment

A show-cause notice has been issued to a Rajkot-based ayurvedic drugs manufacturer for allegedly making a misleading claim that its product AAYUDH advance is the first clinically tested medicine for COVID-19 management and treatment, an AYU...

Flat to marginal growth for electronic hardware, software exports in FY21: ESC

Industry body ESC on Tuesday said exports of electronics hardware and computer software are estimated to have logged flat to marginal growth in 2020-21, and that growth could be moderate for the first quarter of 2021-22 given the COVID-19 s...

Banned since 2019 crash, foreign-registered Boeing 737Max allowed to overfly India with DGCA nod

Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday allowed foreign-registered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which were grounded in the country since the March 2019 fatal crash of such a plane in Ethiopia, to overfly India after taking the agencys permiss...

Roadshows in Limpopo to address issues affecting service delivery

Officials from the National Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation are this weeks embarking on roadshows in all Limpopo municipalities to address issues affecting service delivery.In a statement, the department said the roads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021