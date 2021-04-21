Six Indian firms including Dr Reddy's to collectively produce 70 crore doses per annum of Russian vaccine Sputnik V: DBT Secy Renu Swarup.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:18 IST
Six Indian firms including Dr Reddy's to collectively produce 70 crore doses per annum of Russian vaccine Sputnik V: DBT Secy Renu Swarup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Renu Swarup
- Reddy
- Sputnik V:
- Indian
- Russian
ALSO READ
MoS G Kishan Reddy Home condemns Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Dr Reddy's launches generic product of BioMarin's Kuvan in US market
Dr Reddy's working on stability data on 2 to 8 C temp range for Sputnik V vaccine
Mamata must be held responsible for Cooch Behar incident: Kishan Reddy
Kishan Reddy celebrates Telugu New Year 'Ugadi', wishes to see great year free from COVID-19