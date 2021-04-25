Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received 5 MT oxygen at 4:15 am. Should last 11-12 hrs. Oxygen running in full pressure after long time: Spokesperson.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 08:07 IST
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received 5 MT oxygen at 4:15 am. Should last 11-12 hrs. Oxygen running in full pressure after long time: Spokesperson.
