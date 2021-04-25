Left Menu

Entire stock of liquid oxygen should be used for medical purposes, no exception to any industry: Govt amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:47 IST
Entire stock of liquid oxygen should be used for medical purposes, no exception to any industry: Govt amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Entire stock of liquid oxygen should be used for medical purposes, no exception to any industry: Govt amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Govt

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam says it will import oxygen from Bhutan

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government has made arrangements to import oxygen from neighbouring Bhutan.Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said there will be no shortage of Remdesivir as he requeste...

Sril Lanka and Bangladesh draw weather-affected 1st Test

Bangladesh comfortably batted out the final session of the fifth day to draw the weather-affected first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.With a lead of 107 runs and two sessions left, Sri Lanka had their hopes high after claiming two early ...

Draghi says deal reached with EU on Italy's recovery plan - officials

Italy has reached a deal with the European Commission over its Recovery Plan, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the cabinet late on Saturday, after days of intense talks, paving the way for it to be submitted to Brussels by the end of April....

Mamata allegations of plans to act against TMC workers false: Election Commission

A day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged there were plans to detain her party workers ahead of voting in West Bengal at the instance of poll observers, the Election Commission said no instructions have been issued by a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021