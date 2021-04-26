IPL: Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins donates USD 50,000 to PM CARES fund for ''oxygen supplies'' in Indian hospitals.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:11 IST
IPL: Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins donates USD 50,000 to PM CARES fund for ''oxygen supplies'' in Indian hospitals.
