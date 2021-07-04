We are in democracy. There can't be dominance of Hindus or Muslims. There can only be dominance of Indians: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
We are in democracy. There can't be dominance of Hindus or Muslims. There can only be dominance of Indians: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan Bhagwat
- Indians
- Muslims
- Hindus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hindu-Muslim unity misleading as they're not different, but one. People can't be differentiated on how they worship: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Those indulging in lynching are against Hindutava: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
DNA of all Indians same, irrespective of religion: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at event organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch.
Development not possible without unity in country. Basis of unity should be nationalism, glory of ancestors: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.