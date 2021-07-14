Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi calls all-party meeting on Sunday before start of Monsoon session of Parliament:Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
