Cabinet restores DA for central govt employees and pensioners, increases it to 28 pc from 17 pc from July: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:55 IST
Cabinet restores DA for central govt employees and pensioners, increases it to 28 pc from 17 pc from July: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anurag Thakur
- Cabinet
Advertisement