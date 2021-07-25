Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu makes winning start at Olympics, beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in first group match.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 07:40 IST
Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu makes winning start at Olympics, beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in first group match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Indian
- Ksenia Polikarpova
- Olympics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to adults at risk
Israel offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to adults at risk
Israel strikes Pfizer deal for new vaccine batch
Psychoanalysis test reveals 2 accused in connection with Israel Embassy blast case telling 'partial truth'
Israeli court annuls parts of surrogacy law excluding gays