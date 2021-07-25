PM Narendra Modi removed 'irritants', taken Assam and Northeast on path of peace and development: Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:41 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi removed 'irritants', taken Assam and Northeast on path of peace and development: Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Guwahati
- Northeast
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam CM takes stock of Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha's health
2 Assam ministers get additional portfolios
Gorkhas of Assam welcome govt move to call community by preferred name
Arrested Rohingya woman delivers baby by C-section in Assam
Arrested Rohingya woman delivers baby by C-section in Assam