Six Assam Police personnel killed in firing by miscreants from Mizoram along inter-state border in Cachar district, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:38 IST
