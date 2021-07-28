World wishes to see an independent, sovereign, democratic and stable Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar after talks with Secretary Blinken.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:54 IST
