Lt General (retd) Gurmit Singh appointed governor of Uttarakhand after Baby Rani Maurya submits her resignation: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
