We discussed future collaboration to deal with COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after India-Australia 2+2 dialogue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
We discussed future collaboration to deal with COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after India-Australia 2+2 dialogue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- S Jaishankar
Advertisement