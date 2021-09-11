Our common interest lies in peace and prosperity of entire region: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after 2+2 talks with Australia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Our common interest lies in peace and prosperity of entire region: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after 2+2 talks with Australia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement