India's approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by historical friendship with its people; Will continue to be the case: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:10 IST
- Country:
- India
India's approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by historical friendship with its people; Will continue to be the case: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Jaishankar
- India
Advertisement