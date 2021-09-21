Left Menu

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to take charge as next Chief of Air Staff after retirement of RKS Bhadauria on Sep 30: Defence Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

